G&M International introduces intellectual property insurance

lightbulbs
The policy protects ideas, logos, designs and patents and provides business interruption and collateral protection.

Lloyd’s accredited broker G&M International has added Intellectual Property (IP) Insurance to its product portfolio.

According to the provider, the IP cover has been designed to protect intangible assets from potential infringement caused by competitors. For example, protecting businesses ideas, designs, logos, patents and much more.

The organisation flagged a recent study from the UK Intellectual Property Office which showed that only 28% of companies check to make sure they are not infringing others’ IP rights and 96% of UK companies have not valued their intellectual property.

Tailored
Director Philip Wildman commented: “More and more businesses are realising the importance of protecting their intellectual property and our insurance solutions offer that peace of mind.

“We understand that every business has different needs which is why we work closely with our clients to find a tailored solution which best suits them. Through our partnership with expert consultants at the IPISC, we can to help identify the risk areas a business may not have considered.”

G&M further detailed that the intellectual property proposition, which is available to businesses in markets across the globe, will provide cover for Collateral Protection, IP Business Interruption and more.

