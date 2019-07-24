InsurTech launches LEI business risk protection product

InsurTech Futures: Epoq Legal has made the add-on, which is designed for SMEs, available across the broker market.

InsurTech service provider Epoq Legal is rolling out a new product for SMEs which can be sold by brokers as a standalone or add-on.

According to Epoq, the proposition helps SMEs become more aware of their legal rights and obligations and enhances both the prospects of successfully defending and pursuing legal claims.

Currently working with major insurers such as Das, Arc Legal, Arag Insurance and Alp (Allianz) on their legal expenses insurance (LEI) cover, Epoq is now offering the same service to commercial lines insurers and brokers with a more widely accessible Business Risk Protection (BRP) product.

Outcomes

Richard Cohen, solicitor and executive chairman and head of partnerships at Epoq, commented: “There are significant differences between traditional LEI and our non-insured BRP service.

“LEI will only cover the costs of a dispute. BRP, on the other hand, will keep an SME legally compliant and enhance its legal position generally, resulting in improved outcomes if a dispute does arise.

“We believe that BRP opens up opportunities for SMEs to access traditionally expensive legal services when they most need them, and when they can do the most good.”

Epoq detailed that BRP provides SMEs with legal document drafting and advice covering around 120 different services.

It offers a legal team to check and amend documents and also provides advice on business contracts, workplace and regulatory topics such as consultancy agreements, employment contracts, debt recovery, health and safety, and debtor management.

BRP works on mobile and desktop and uses artificial intelligence to drive questions.

