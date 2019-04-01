Fiducia unveils combined liability product

MGA says policy can offer over 500 trades, including builders and engineers, access to a wide range of covers.

Specialty managing general agent Fiducia Underwriting has launched a new combined liability product, Insurance Age can reveal.

The MGA said the product is targeted at a broad scope of trades including: air conditioning engineers, builders (including working at height), electrical engineers, mechanical engineers, metal fabricators, plant hirers, precision engineers, skip hirers, ventilation contractors to window cleaners.

It is also aimed at the SME market, but the business noted it is willing to look at bigger risks.

The policy can be provided to firms for their employers’ liability, public liability and products liability where necessary.

Schemes

David Heeney, underwriter at Fiducia, explained that the policy is backed by A-rated capacity and that Fiducia is looking to explore any scheme opportunities.

He commented: “Brokers may have a number of existing clients all in a similar trade and would like to explore a new scheme targeting such trades.

“We are keen to work with brokers and our message is that if you have a risk or an idea for a scheme please get in touch and give us the chance to help you and your clients.”

Growth

The new product follows on from Fiducia’s combined liability policy for the haulage and warehouse keeper markets launched last June.

In an interview with Insurance Age last December, Fiducia chief executive officer Gerry Sheehy outlined the MGA’s plans for growth after it cut ties with Hiscox on its marine cargo offering.

