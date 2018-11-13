Axa unveils Brexit cover for management liability product

New offering applies to claims relating to directors & officers’ liability and company legal liability.

Axa has added Brexit cover to its Management Liability product (MLP).

The insurer noted that claims arising from the UK’s EU exit will be covered for directors & officers’ liability and company legal liability.

It added that policyholders needing guidance will have free access to advice from its legal partner Rradar.

According to Axa, MLP now also includes cover for personal tax investigation costs up to £25,000 and third-party and telephone fraud cover for up to £10,000.

It detailed that Brexit claims could arise from changes to the legal landscape in areas such as health and safety, food hygiene, trading standards and data protection.

Impact

Callum Taylor, head of management liability, said: “Businesses in the UK are increasingly concerned about the regulatory impact of the UK leaving the EU.

“We want to give our customers confidence that Axa is behind them in these uncertain times.

“We are constantly adapting our policies to meet the new challenges being thrown at UK businesses.”

