Paragon partners with AIG on exclusive wholesale solicitors PI offering

New arrangement designed for two and three partner solicitor practices in England and Wales.

Paragon International Insurance Brokers has teamed up with AIG for an exclusive professional indemnity (PI) insurance product for law firms with two or three solicitors, Insurance Age can reveal.

AIG has historically targeted solicitors with four or more partners and the move represents an expansion of its appetite in this segment of the market.

Paragon confirmed that it was wholesaling the product and ready to build relationships with PI brokers whether they have only a handful of clients fitting the criteria or a substantial book of suitable customers.

Expansion of choice

The independent Lloyd’s broker noted that its deal with AIG brought an expansion of choice to the sector and suggested there were at least 3,000 two and three partner law firms across England and Wales.

It detailed that the newly-formed partnership’s “wealth of experience” on solicitors PI insurance could provide “competitive and comprehensive insurance solutions” for firms in one of the largest niches in the legal market.

Paragon added that it would be targeting law firms who can “demonstrate a conscientious approach to risk and business management”.

Calibre

Janine Parker, head of Paragon’s UK professions team, stated: “Availability of choice, particularly for smaller practices, is essential for the profession when purchasing its PI insurance.

“We are delighted that an insurer of the calibre and experience of AIG has agreed to partner with us in this area. They share our philosophy of strong, robust risk and business management, coupled with creating long term relationships.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.