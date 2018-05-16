Jackson Lee unveils business travel product

Policy, underwritten by a Lloyd’s syndicate, is available through the MGA's online broker facility.

Jackson Lee Underwriting has launched a new business travel product underwritten by Lloyd’s syndicate DTW1991.

The managing general agent (MGA) said the product benefits from Lloyd’s A rating and can be arranged as a standalone policy.

It added that the product was created for business travellers and included an easy to understand wording.

Features

According to Jackson Lee key features of the product include:

Access to real-time underwriter advice for referrals and endorsements

Cover for incidental holidays as standard

Low minimum premium

A “fit to fly” wording

Pre-travel advice available from the assistance company

Travel destination exclusion is based on the Foreign and Commonwealth Office advice

Nick Mohan, joint managing director of Jackson Lee Underwriting, commented: “We are delighted to be showcasing the launch of our new business travel product at this year’s Biba conference.

“It will make a popular addition to our product suite”.

The MGA added that all of its products are available to brokers through its online broker facility ABEL.

