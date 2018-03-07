Review: Construction Select

Medium to large scale construction company cover

Underwriter: Allianz Insurance

Commission paid: Ability to enhance and flex commission

Coverage: Medium to large scale construction companies

Minimum premium: Dependant on cover selected

Excess: Flexible – dependant on cover selected

Contact: Steve Albutt (head of engineering regions) [email protected] or Simon Cuthbert (regional business manager engineering) [email protected]

Key benefits

▶ Broad underwriting appetite – cover for builders, both domestic and commercial, civil engineering, building, completing and finishing trades.

▶ Unique modular product – customers can select from one of 24 sections.

▶ Additional cover protection and packaging – customers have access to wider relevant covers within the Allianz Group.

▶ Dedicated Construction Expert Teams (CETs) in key regional locations (Birmingham, London, Manchester).

▶ NEBOSH qualified risk surveyors – our surveyors can conduct construction site surveys.

▶ Free risk management advice – a range of free self-serve risk management advice, guidance and tools.

▶ Specialist claims handling – dedicated claims teams for property, casualty and engineering claims.

▶ Allianz Legal Services (ALS) – provides a wide range of free and discounted legal advice on any business related matter.

Verdict

Ben Hicks, branch director, Aston Scott Group, comments: “We’ve been using Allianz’s revised Construction Select product since their launch a few months ago and have been impressed. Whilst previously they were able to cover most of the risks that the new product allows for, we tended to have to deal with different parts of Allianz and ended up with a variety of policies, so the new arrangement with a specialist team and placing under one wording is much better. This puts Allianz in line with some of their major competitors against which we have found them to be capable and competitive.

“One of our challenges is trying to place construction risks with more general underwriters who may not appreciate the intricacies of construction contracts and the cover implications and, therefore, being one of the insurers who provides access to specialist underwriters is a big plus for Allianz.

“The product itself is comprehensive including items such as additional costs of construction as standard and a comprehensive multiple insureds clause which includes covers which other insurers often have to endorse in on a contract by contract basis. The ability to include other covers such as machinery movement, 6.5.1 and even fidelity and business travel all under one policy can be very convenient.”

Overall rating ***** (5/5)