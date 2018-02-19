Arnott Marine launches marine liability facility for UK brokers

Product designed for small businesses with £200,000 or less in turnover.

Arnott Marine has launched a product, backed by Lloyd’s capacity, which covers employers, public and product liability for small marine businesses.

The facility is designed for firms with a turnover of up to £200,000 and includes limits of up to £10m and cover for tools. The insurance includes removal of wreck and foul berthing cover.

Steve Gordon, director for wholesale markets at Arnott Marine, said: “We’re really happy to be bringing this product to market.

“We’ve actually been offering it in various different forms in a small way for a long time, but now to be able to bring it to our brokers in a big and more structured way is exciting.”

Competitive

He added: “We know the product to be competitive for businesses that don’t require property and business interruption related covers, or where their brokers can place them elsewhere”.

Arnott Marine further detailed that the facility can cater for a wide range of trades including marine surveyors; marine engineers; boat repairers; boat yards; chandlers; metal fabricators; and rope access riggers.

The business also noted that it is hoping to launch further relevant products for brokers in future.

Arnott Marine relaunched its cargo MGA last year after retrieving the brand from Arthur J Gallagher which acquired it as part of its purchase of Giles.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.