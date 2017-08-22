Ansvar launches two charity products

Offering live on Acturis with new facility on insurer's online platform to follow.

Ansvar, a business division of Ecclesiastical, has launched two charity products - Charity Protect and Charity Protect Plus.



The products cover smaller charities with a turnover of up to £250,000 and small to medium charities with a turnover of up to £1.5m, respectively.



The policies have gone live on Acturis. The not-for-profit insurer added that it would also be making a new facility available on its own online selling platform to give brokers access to the products.

E-commerce

Ansvar’s managing director Richard Lane explained: “E-commerce is an increasing focus for Ansvar and the opportunity to work with Acturis and develop some bespoke products for the platform was the perfect solution.

“We’ve worked hard with our partners to develop these new products which will give brokers and their customers the cover and flexibility they need.

“This online solution helps us to keep our premiums low, whilst offering interest free instalments to help not-for-profit organisations with their cash flow.”

