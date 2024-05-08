Biba Conference 2024 countdown: Charles Taylor’s James Savill

James Savill, head of UK claims management at Charles Taylor, outlines how he tackles Biba like Disney World and that come the end of the evening, all roads usually lead to a curry house.

Do you have a favourite Biba moment from previous conferences?

Our first year exhibiting was really special. I had attended a couple of times before as a delegate, but the first year we had a Charles Taylor stand was really exciting. We had a great team, brought people from all parts of the business together and it was a catalyst for us to bring to market a bigger and broader claims solution than what we’d offered in the past.

What tip/s would you give to someone going to their first Biba