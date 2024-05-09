Biba Conference 2024 countdown: Sedgwick’s Mark Gilbert

Mark Gilbert, strategic client director and head of corporate at Sedgwick, teases a shaken, not stirred surprise on its stand, reminisces about playing Steve Davis at pool and describes Biba as the Crufts for insurance.

Do you have a favourite Biba moment from previous conferences?

Meeting and playing a game of pool with Steve Davis a few years ago.

If you have a stand at the conference, can you give readers a preview of what they can expect from it?

On our stand, we’re representing all of Sedgwick’s claims and risk management service solutions. This year, there’s a particular focus on media and entertainment, and we’ll be supporting Alex Nicoll, our new head of this specialist team. Expect a red (well, okay, a