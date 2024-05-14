Insurance Age

Biba Conference 2024 countdown: Ignite Insurance Systems’ Toby MacLachlan

Toby MacLachlan
In conference week Toby MacLachlan, managing director at Ignite Insurance Systems promises sock, socks and more socks, advises not booking too many meetings and is looking forward to a good night’s sleep.

If you have a stand at the conference, can you give readers a preview of what they can expect from it?  

There will be socks.

What tip(s) would you give to someone going to their first Biba conference? 

Don’t get excited and go too big on Tuesday night. Don’t book too many meetings – you’ll meet lots of interesting people. Wear comfy shoes.

Bieber at Biba?Who would be your dream speaker for the future and why?  

Justin Bieber, for obvious reasons.

The theme of the

