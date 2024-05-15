Insurance Age

Biba 2024: Aviva not afraid of ‘tough’ conversations, but ‘categorially’ committed to broker PL, says MD Morris

Owen Morris
Aviva has reiterated its commitment to brokered personal lines business, although it is not opposed to a bit of ‘tough’ love to maintain a consistent approach to the market.

That was the reassurance to the market from Aviva personal lines managing director Owen Morris, who was speaking today at the British Insurance Brokers’ Association conference. Morris noted that Aviva’s recent deal for Lloyd’s insurer Probitas could open up new opportunities for its booming high-net-worth arm.

However, any decision to enter the pet insurance market remains to be made, although it is still on its “watch list”.

Withdrawals and capacity squeeze

Since last year’s event, Zurich has

