Biba Conference 2024 countdown: Zurich’s Jacqui Kelly

Jacqui Kelly, head of sales and distribution at Zurich, looks forward to the positive buzz, celebrating an important birthday and helping the industry become more inclusive.

Do you have a favourite Biba moment from previous conferences?

My favourite Biba moment isn’t a particular moment in time, but the start of the conference each year. There is always a positive buzz in the air. I love the flurry and hustle and bustle when the conference starts as everyone is catching up with old familiar faces, as well as meeting new people.

If you have a stand at the conference, can you give readers a preview of what they can expect from it?

Sustainability is one of our guiding