Biba Conference 2024 countdown: Zurich’s Jacqui Kelly

    • Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Jacqui Kelly, head of sales and distribution at Zurich, looks forward to the positive buzz, celebrating an important birthday and helping the industry become more inclusive.

Do you have a favourite Biba moment from previous conferences?

My favourite Biba moment isn’t a particular moment in time, but the start of the conference each year. There is always a positive buzz in the air. I love the flurry and hustle and bustle when the conference starts as everyone is catching up with old familiar faces, as well as meeting new people.

If you have a stand at the conference, can you give readers a preview of what they can expect from it?

Sustainability is one of our guiding

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insurer

Brokers upbeat on 2024 growth – Aviva

Brokers are more optimistic about growth in the coming year than they have been since before 2020, according to Aviva, with 83% expecting their business to grow compared to 76% last year.

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: