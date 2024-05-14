Are Northern Ireland brokers feeling the personal lines capacity squeeze more than most?

With prices rising faster in personal motor and household than other parts of the UK, brokers in Northern Ireland have good reason to be worried about remaining competitive. Siân Barton gets to the root of the issue and explores what is being done to address it.

In February, Markerstudy admitted that it had put its Northern Ireland business on pause and was weighing up its options about what its market re-entry would look like.

The MGA, which declined to comment further, is not alone, with brokers noting that the capacity crunch seen across the United Kingdom has been felt harder in Northern Ireland than many locations. Motor and household in particular have been affected.

We could potentially be two or three years away from a lot of the Northern Ireland