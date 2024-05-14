Are Northern Ireland brokers feeling the personal lines capacity squeeze more than most?
With prices rising faster in personal motor and household than other parts of the UK, brokers in Northern Ireland have good reason to be worried about remaining competitive. Siân Barton gets to the root of the issue and explores what is being done to address it.
In February, Markerstudy admitted that it had put its Northern Ireland business on pause and was weighing up its options about what its market re-entry would look like.
The MGA, which declined to comment further, is not alone, with brokers noting that the capacity crunch seen across the United Kingdom has been felt harder in Northern Ireland than many locations. Motor and household in particular have been affected.
We could potentially be two or three years away from a lot of the Northern Ireland
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Personal
A-Plan boosts revenue and turnover in run-up to rebrand
A-Plan achieved double-digit growth in turnover and profits in the run-up to rebranding as Howden, a filing at Companies House has revealed.
Transparency, team and targets – Zurich boss David Nichols ready to meet and greet brokers at Biba
One year on from his first British Insurance Brokers’ Association conference in the Zurich hotseat, UK head of retail David Nichols shares his key messages for brokers ahead of the upcoming event in Manchester.
EY predicts three years of slowing premium income growth for insurers
EY has forecast UK non-life insurance premium income growth will slow to 7% in 2024, from 8.7% in 2023, dropping again to 5.1% in 2025 and 3.8% in 2026.
ABI records 3% home premiums rise in Q1
Average home insurance premiums for buildings and contents cover rose by 3% to £375 in the first quarter of this year, pushing the year-on-year rise up to 19%, according to the Association of British Insurers.
Flood Re raises levy and liability and loss limits
Flood Re has increased the annual insurance industry levy by £25m to £160m from next April, in a string of changes it said were designed to keep flood insurance available and affordable.
MIB appoints Angus Eaton as CEO
The Motor Insurers’ Bureau has named Angus Eaton from Hastings Group as its new CEO, taking over from Dominic Clayden in July.
Biba Conference 2024 countdown: MGAA’s Mike Keating
Mike Keating, CEO at the Managing General Agents Association, recommends lots of sleep beforehand and refers us to his lawyer concerning his evening activities.
Biba weighs in with “grave concerns” on FCA ‘name and shame’ proposals
The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has called on the Financial Conduct Authority to consider the risk of the damaging impact its proposal to name firms at the start of an investigation could have and flagged the danger of serious injustice for innocent businesses.
Most read
- Cost-of-living crisis pushes up premium finance demand
- Video Q&A: Close Brothers Premium Finance MD Shaun Hooper
- Ardonagh strikes A$2.3bn PSC deal
- FCA chair admits surprise at “stern reaction” to name-and-shame proposals
- Jensten wholesale division split sees MD Simon Taylor exit
- Biba Conference 2024 countdown: RSA’s Steve Scott