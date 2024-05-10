Biba Conference 2024 countdown: Crawford & Company’s Emma Parr

Emma Parr, chief client officer, UK & Ireland at Crawford & Company, will be donning her white trainers, talking claims technology, and catching up with Olympian Derek Redmond at her reception event.

Do you have a favourite Biba moment from previous conferences?

Biba always provides many opportunities to discuss the current hot topics and learn about the challenges ahead for the sector.

However, my favourite Biba has to be 2022 – I don’t think we realised the importance of those personal connections until we returned to Manchester after the pandemic. I can still recall the buzz of conversation and excitement as everyone returned to the Manchester Complex.

If you have a stand at the conference