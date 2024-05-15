Biba launches guide on commissions

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has launched a guide at its 2024 conference designed to help demystify the commission model.

The publication aims to assist consumers and businesses understand the benefits to them of the commission model. The trade body argued it will help dispel suggestions that commissions should be removed or capped.

We created this publication because we think it is important to give our members guidance on explaining the advantages of the commission model and what it represents in terms of the work brokers do for customers during the life of their policy.Alastair Blundell, Biba’s head of general