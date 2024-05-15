Insurance Age

Biba launches guide on commissions

Alastair Blundell
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has launched a guide at its 2024 conference designed to help demystify the commission model.

The publication aims to assist consumers and businesses understand the benefits to them of the commission model. The trade body argued it will help dispel suggestions that commissions should be removed or capped.

We created this publication because we think it is important to give our members guidance on explaining the advantages of the commission model and what it represents in terms of the work brokers do for customers during the life of their policy.Alastair Blundell, Biba’s head of general

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

TBIG invests in Deva

The Broker Investment Group has taken a minority 49% stake in Chester-headquartered Deva Risk Group in its sixth deal of the year.

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: