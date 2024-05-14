Jensten wholesale division split sees MD Simon Taylor exit

Jensten is splitting its wholesale division in a strategic reorganisation that aims to drive organic growth, bolster continued acquisitions and further the integration of future buys.

Last month Jensten announced it had secured £170m in fundraising to help it fulfil its short-term growth plans.

Following this the broker today announced a restructure that will see the Jensten London Market business unit now report to the core broking trading division under Rob Organ.

David Skinner, managing director of the Berns Brett acquisition in 2023, and Jensten’s London and South East region will assume oversight of the London Markets division.

MGA arm spun out

Jensten Underwriting, the