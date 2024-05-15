‘Not right’: Biba CEO Trudgill reveals sad letter of small broker crushed by regulation

In his inaugural conference speech as Biba CEO Graeme Trudgill has vowed to fight the onslaught of regulatory workload being imposed on brokers.

Speaking today at the British Insurance Brokers’ Association 2024 event in Manchester, Trudgill fired off a message to the Financial Conduct Authority that brokers now ‘need a period of stability’ following years of increased regulatory workload.

Trudgill’s message to the FCA comes after a recent letter from a small broker expressing dissatisfaction at the weight of regulatory red tape.

Trudgill, pictured, told the packed room for his keynote address that insurance brokers have smashed through