Insurance Age

‘Not right’: Biba CEO Trudgill reveals sad letter of small broker crushed by regulation

Graeme Trudgill_Biba
    • Saxon East

    • Indicative reading time: 3 minutes

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

In his inaugural conference speech as Biba CEO Graeme Trudgill has vowed to fight the onslaught of regulatory workload being imposed on brokers.

Speaking today at the British Insurance Brokers’ Association 2024 event in Manchester, Trudgill fired off a message to the Financial Conduct Authority that brokers now ‘need a period of stability’ following years of increased regulatory workload.

Trudgill’s message to the FCA comes after a recent letter from a small broker expressing dissatisfaction at the weight of regulatory red tape. 

Trudgill, pictured, told the packed room for his keynote address that insurance brokers have smashed through

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Broker

TBIG invests in Deva

The Broker Investment Group has taken a minority 49% stake in Chester-headquartered Deva Risk Group in its sixth deal of the year.

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: