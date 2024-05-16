Zurich ‘simplifying’ trading with broker team changes

Zurich has consolidated its commercial and retail distribution teams as it aims to make trading with brokers easier.

The move comes following feedback from brokers. Zurich said the newly-created team means brokers have a single point of contact in the business.

The consolidated team will be led by sales and distribution head Jacqui Kelly, pictured, who will report to retail chief David Nichols and UK commercial head Frank Streidl.

What we will take to Biba will be look at our product offering now, our service capability and how our team is working. Our service is in a fantastic place.David Nichols

