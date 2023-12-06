In Depth: Digital messaging – how can brokers use digital marketing to build a brand and customer base?
As digitalisation turns from lip service to concrete solutions, brokers are expected to keep pace with the rest of the industry.
As digitalisation turns from lip service to concrete solutions, brokers are expected to keep pace with the rest of the industry.Sponsored by
However, brokers don’t have the budgets of large insurers and will have their list of challenges to overcome as they integrate technology into their businesses.
This becomes even more complicated as brokers try to harness an ever-increasing number of digital channels to engage and strengthen relationships with new and existing customers. Pádraig Floyd investigates.Know your customer
“You can use various digital channels to target clients – which ones you choose will depend on
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Market Access
Blog: Empowering brokers, enhancing affordability - the power of premium finance training
Allen Seldon, director of product and proposition at Close Brothers Premium Finance, explores how, with the right tools and training, premium finance can help boost broker revenue by enhancing affordability for customers.
Video Q&A: Close Brothers Premium Finance on how brokers can grow business in challenging times
Seàn Kemple of Close Brothers Premium Finance discusses the factors affecting business growth in the current market and the opportunities afforded by premium finance
Blog: Helping customers budget better as cost-of-living crisis bites
Premium finance is not just a useful cash flow tool for clients. It can also help brokers boost customer retention and plug insurance gaps, says Seán Kemple, managing director of Close Brothers Premium Finance
Blog: Don’t get left behind, your digital future awaits
Technology has long since become an integral part of all our lives, but as the sophistication of the tech and the speed of development increases, so too does the complexity of managing the risks it creates. James Stretton, left, and Matt Clayton, senior underwriters of professional risks at Tokio Marine HCC, investigate.
NMU takes the crown in Age’s 2022 Broker Satisfaction Survey
Brokers have voted NMU as their preferred commercial lines insurer in this year’s Insurance Age Broker Satisfaction survey, with Covéa Insurance in second place and CFC Underwriting in third.
Broker Week 2022: A fine balancing act
Faced with customers expecting easy, seamless digital access, but amid rising levels of cybercrime, brokers need to balance security with convenience. Valerie Hart looks at what brokers can do to ensure trust remains at the heart of their proposition.
Broker Week 2022: Meeting customer needs in a changing market
As inflation and the cost-of-living crisis bite, new and existing customers are more likely to shop around for more competitive deals but also face the risk of being uninsured or underinsured. Valerie Hart looks at how digital transformation is helping brokers, large and small, meet customer needs in the current market.
Broker Week 2022: Digitalising broker efficiency
One of the critical aims of digitalisation is to drive efficiency and productivity in the business, using connected technology to conduct and complete business seamlessly and effectively. So, what can brokers do to achieve this? Fiona Nicolson reports.