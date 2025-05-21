Steering through the personal lines capacity crunch

An expert panel discuss how brokers can build sustainable growth with stability, precision and data-sharing

The personal lines insurance sector faces intense pressure from capacity constraints, rising costs, and evolving customer demands. Brokers now have fewer options for clients, especially in motor insurance, and must meet expectations for personalised, sustainable products while adapting to new regulations. During a panel sponsored by Allianz at Broker Expo, industry leaders discussed strategies to help brokers navigate these challenges and build a foundation for sustainable growth. This article highlights the key strategies from those discussions.

The panel Paul Baxter , CEO, The Green Insurer

, CEO, The Green Insurer Nicola George , managing director, Allianz Personal Broker

, managing director, Allianz Personal Broker Emmanuel Kenning, news editor, Insurance Age (chair)



Capacity crunch and market stability

The capacity crunch in personal lines, especially in motor insurance, has left many brokers seeking stability in a shifting market. Nicola George, managing director of Allianz Personal Broker, highlighted the proactive steps Allianz has taken, including refining its portfolio to focus on core offerings and enhance stability. She acknowledged that, in some cases, Allianz has had to pull back from smaller segments but remains committed to the broker channel.

“We’ve recognised the importance of stability in this market,” said George, stressing that Allianz aims to be a reliable partner to brokers who need consistent renewal support.

Paul Baxter, CEO and founder of Green Insurer echoed this sentiment, noting that stability is equally critical from a broker’s perspective. He observed that the industry has seen significant consolidation in recent years, impacting both insurers and brokers. For Baxter, maintaining a “panel approach” of multiple insurers helps address varying customer needs and ensures brokers can rely on long-term partnerships even amid market contractions.

Specialty lines and customer-centric solutions

We’ve made sure to have underwriters and distribution people focused on [specialty personal lines products]. Nicola George, Allianz Personal Broker

Both George and Baxter emphasised that niche products are becoming essential as customers demand more tailored solutions. Allianz has adapted by organising its distribution teams to focus on specialty personal lines, including motorhomes and horse boxes.

“We’ve made sure to have underwriters and distribution people focused on that,” George explained, underscoring the commitment to addressing brokers’ specialised needs.

Baxter also highlighted the value of offering unique propositions through his company’s “green insurance” model, which incentivises environmentally conscious driving. By leveraging telematics data, Green Insurer can track driving behaviours and carbon emissions, rewarding clients who drive safely and sustainably.

Baxter noted, “Driving in a green way is very closely akin to driving safely,” pointing out that data-sharing with insurers helps better price risks and respond to niche customer needs.

Data sharing and the importance of partnerships

The theme of partnerships ran throughout the discussion, with both panellists underscoring the importance of data-sharing and mutual support in maintaining sustainable broker-insurer relationships. George stressed that Allianz’s strategy centres on “respecting each other’s businesses,” which includes sharing relevant data and being transparent about pricing adjustments. For George, an effective partnership involves regular communication and early-warning signals, allowing brokers to stay informed of potential shifts.

Baxter noted the critical role data plays in ensuring smooth claims management and accurate pricing, especially with telematics data from Green Insurer’s app.

“Sharing data can only be a good thing,” he emphasised, adding that data provides insurers with a clearer risk profile, which ultimately benefits brokers and customers with more competitive rates. The panel agreed that partnerships built on open communication and data exchange create the trust needed to handle market volatility.

Responding to evolving customer expectations

[Recycled auto parts are] significantly better for the environment, cheaper, and quicker. Paul Baxter, The Green Insurer

As customer needs evolve, insurers and brokers are under pressure to adapt. George and Baxter both highlighted the importance of offering more customisable and value-driven options, particularly as consumers become increasingly specific in their insurance preferences. George pointed out that while direct insurers often cater to a mass market, brokers can “adapt to what the consumer needs today,” a flexibility that gives them an edge in delivering specialised products for niche markets.

Environmental considerations are also influencing customer expectations. Baxter’s Green Insurer exemplifies this shift by focusing on environmentally conscious policies, such as encouraging clients to use green auto parts. These parts, while recycled, meet industry standards and offer a quicker, cost-effective alternative to new components.

“It’s significantly better for the environment, cheaper, and quicker,” he explained, adding that customer satisfaction rises when they see both personal and environmental benefits.

Regulatory landscape and consumer duty

The regulatory environment remains a central concern, with both panellists noting how compliance efforts have intensified. George affirmed that Allianz is deeply committed to embedding consumer duty standards across its operations, with an emphasis on monitoring outcomes for vulnerable customers.

“It’s definitely embedded,” she remarked, describing the company’s monthly audits and granular data analyses that ensure customer fairness and transparency.

Baxter, on the other hand, highlighted challenges posed by recent anti-greenwashing regulations, which had impacted his company’s authorisation process. “Regulation is there to protect consumers,” he said, acknowledging the shared responsibility of brokers and insurers to uphold fair value standards. However, he cautioned against duplicative efforts, advocating for shared data to streamline compliance across the sector.

Preparing for emerging challenges

In their closing remarks, George and Baxter reflected on the future of personal insurance, pointing to both anticipated challenges and areas of growth. For George, the priority lies in data analytics and predictive modelling to manage inflation and other economic pressures that impact pricing. By proactively forecasting inflation trends, Allianz aims to reduce the sudden premium hikes that strain both brokers and customers.

Baxter turned the conversation to the rise of electric vehicles, calling it a looming challenge that the industry has yet to fully tackle. He highlighted the complex issues associated with electric vehicle insurance, from inadequate repair networks to the high costs of replacement parts, suggesting that insurers need to “go for this in a big way.” Baxter also pointed out the mixed policy signals from governments, such as the UK’s shifting deadlines on the phasing out of petrol and diesel cars, as factors contributing to industry uncertainty.

Conclusion

The discussion highlighted the complex issues facing personal lines brokers, from market constraints and economic pressures to evolving consumer expectations, technology demands, and regulatory obligations. As George and Baxter illustrated, the industry is responding with innovative solutions, focused partnerships, and a commitment to adaptability.

Their insights underscore a shared dedication to stability and customer-centric service. Through environmental initiatives, data-driven strategies, and transparent pricing, the insurance sector is striving to meet customer demands and navigate regulatory challenges.

As George concluded, the ultimate goal is “offering capacity for the future,” underscoring that resilience and innovation will be essential as the industry prepares for an uncertain landscape. Stability, specialisation, and strategic data-sharing partnerships remain key approaches that may help brokers mitigate these pressures and maintain competitiveness in this evolving market.