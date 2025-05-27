MyFirst CEO on social media opportunities and Gymshark founder taking a share

James Noble, CEO and founder of MyFirst, is aiming to create a brand every young person in the UK will know in three to five years by focusing on social media, and Gymshark founder Lewis Morgan has taken a 15% share of the business.

Noble, pictured, has known Morgan for a number of years.

MyFirst specialises in motor insurance for young and new drivers. According to Noble, Morgan had been interested in buying into the broker for a while.

“But we don’t need to raise money, so we’ve not done any fundraising rounds, and we don’t plan to ever do any,” Noble told Insurance Age.

“It was a case of if he wanted to buy a stake in the business, he had to go and buy it from existing shareholders. And so he was given the details of those