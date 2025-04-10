Blog: Sums insured - the greener way, one cuppa at a time

Site visits remain an integral part of the fabric of property insurance. But remote reviews of buildings sums insured are also effective and with surprisingly positive environmental results, argues RebuildCostASSESSMENT.com’s Amy Lillington.

We’ll admit it! Comparing carbon emissions to cups of tea is a bit of a marketing move. However, stick with us, because behind the quirky headline is a serious message about how everyday decisions in the insurance industry can add up to major environmental impact.

So, the tea thing…

Last year, RebuildCostASSESSMENT.com’s remote assessment model helped avoid more than 1,000 tonnes of CO₂ emissions – that’s the equivalent of 11.5 million cups of tea in carbon-footprint terms. Brewed one at a time, it would take you over 10,500 years to generate the same emissions – and yes, we did the maths. See the breakdown at the end.

However, while that figure might raise a smile, the shift that made it possible is worth paying a bit of attention to.

From road miles to remote insight

Not every property needs a site visit to calculate its rebuild cost. Traditionally, assessments involved surveyors travelling to and from properties, clocking up road miles (and emissions) in the process. But in many cases, today’s tech allows us to do things differently, and much more efficiently.

Using trusted data from sources like the Land Registry and Ordnance Survey, as well as satellite imagery and other tools, desktop assessments now offer a credible, cost-effective and low-carbon alternative for most standard properties.

The result? 4.9 million car miles avoided last year, which is equivalent to 1,027 tonnes of CO₂ emissions.

When remote works – and when it doesn’t

Of course, not every building is a perfect fit for a desktop assessment. Complex or unusual properties still benefit from boots-on-the-ground expertise. But even then, sustainability remains part of the process. Nearly 90% of our site-visit fleet now runs on electric or hybrid vehicles, helping to further reduce emissions when travel is essential.

Desktop assessments now offer a credible, cost-effective and low-carbon alternative for most standard properties

This kind of hybrid approach is where the industry can thrive – using digital tools where they make sense, and choosing low-impact alternatives where they don’t.

Small changes, big ripple effects

For brokers and insurers, rebuild valuations might feel like a routine part of the job, but there’s a bigger opportunity hiding in plain sight.

Every time you opt for a desktop assessment where appropriate, you’re not just improving efficiency and affordability for your client. You’re also reducing carbon emissions, contributing to environmental, social and governance targets and helping to embed sustainability into the everyday rhythm of insurance.

That’s what makes this such a powerful change. It doesn’t require a massive shift in behaviour or infrastructure. It’s just about making smarter choices more often.

A gentle nudge to do the greener thing

We’re not saying ditch site visits altogether. We’re saying look at each property and ask whether a lower-impact, faster and more cost-effective option is possible. The tools are already here and the potential for savings, for service improvement and for sustainability, is real.

So, next time a case crosses your desk that looks like it needs a review of buildings sums insured, consider going digital first. It might not make the headlines like cups of tea do, but desktops of all kinds are one of the simplest ways we can all help build a more sustainable insurance industry, one assessment at a time.

Now, fancy a cuppa?

The tea breakdown (because we knew you’d ask): Estimated CO₂ per cup of tea (with milk): ~90g

1,027,000 kg CO₂ saved ÷ 0.09 kg = 11,411,111 cups

= Over 10,500 years of tea drinking at three cups a day!

Amy Lillington is a team leader at RebuildCostASSESSMENT.com

