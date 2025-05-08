Q&A: Andy Talbot on Arag’s transformation

Ahead of the 2025 British Insurance Brokers’ Association Conference, Andy Talbot, director of broker, ATE & marketing, tells Insurance Age about the feedback from brokers, technology upgrades, and how Arag is positioning itself as a smarter, stronger business for the future.

Arag has undergone a major transformation following the acquisition and rebrand of Das earlier this year. With the integration well underway and a new leadership team in place, the legal expenses specialist is aiming to deliver broader capabilities, enhanced service and a more competitive edge to the broker market.

Q: How has the rebrand of Das, delivered in January, been received by brokers and staff?

Both brokers and staff have been very receptive. Das was a longstanding name, but the market is used to brands evolving. Brokers appreciate the vision behind the rebrand and the direction we’re taking Arag.

Q: What were the initial challenges of integration, and how did you maintain service levels?

We were acutely aware of the risk of disruption to broker-facing services and worked hard to avoid this. With support from external consultants and our German parent, we focused on shielding brokers from internal complexities. Our service metrics have stayed consistent throughout – a testament to the team’s dedication.

Q: How is Arag delivering on its promise to bring brokers a ‘best in class’ offering through the merger?

We’ve gained greater control and flexibility, especially through owning our own law firm, which has strengthened service delivery. The products were already strong, but the integration is helping us refine and enhance what we offer – and there’s more to come.

Q: Was David Haynes’ promotion to CEO a sign of internal strength and succession planning? Absolutely. Dave has been with Arag from the beginning and brings deep knowledge and fresh ideas. His appointment has ensured a smooth leadership transition, which reflects the strength of the business. Q: What will David bring to the role – and will you miss Tony Buss? I already do miss Tony. He was a founding figure and over the 25+ years I have worked with him he has become a close friend. Dave is bringing energy, vision, and continuity. He’s committed to uniting what were two businesses into one cohesive entity.

Q: What was your experience working at Das?

It was my first experience in legal insurance. I spent eight years there and learned a lot. It was largely very positive, and I am pleased to be back, working again with many of the same people I knew from 20 years ago.

Q: How was it launching Arag after Das?

Taking Arag from a start up to an established brand has been great fun and very rewarding. We left Das with a shared vision and a strong team. It gave us insight into what we wanted to do differently. The market needed another player, and we were ready to fill that space.

Q: Has broker knowledge improved over the years?

Definitely. Legal expenses used to be misunderstood. That’s changed, especially post-Covid. Brokers are better informed, and we’re doing more to educate them. Legal insurance is now a vital part of the broker toolkit.

Q: Have you grown the broker base in the past year – and has it been profitable?

We have. While I can’t pre-empt our 2024 financials, I can say it was a strong year. We’ve expanded broker relationships and grown revenue profitably, which was no small achievement during the integration.

Q: What comes next, now that the foundation is laid?

Three things. First, extending access to justice by making our legal products more widely available. Second, transforming the customer journey, using technology to really “wow” the customer. And third, becoming an employer of choice by creating a great place to work.

Q: What are brokers asking for now?

More and more, brokers want their own schemes with us. They want tailored cover, direct access on claims, and help meeting consumer duty obligations. We’re providing training and data to support them.

Q: Have any product lines stood out recently?

Commercial legal expenses continues to grow, and our tax protection offering is gaining traction. Nothing’s surprised us – but the momentum in these areas is strong.

Q: Will the new Employment Rights Bill create new liabilities for UK employers?

It’s a significant piece of employee-friendly legislation, and yes, it will increase exposure for employers. The move to “day one” rights, for example, will change the claims landscape.

Q: Are you expecting a spike in claims activity? Yes, particularly for unfair dismissal, which employees will be able to claim from day one. We expect an uptick, though not a flood. Unfortunately, delays in the tribunal system may limit access to justice, which is beyond our control, but we obviously work hard to reach a settlement between the parties to avoid the need to go to tribunal.

Q: How can brokers help clients prepare?

Start conversations early. They should signpost clients to their legal expenses policy, encourage use of our legal advice lines, and offer quotes at renewal. Clients need to know cover is available and valuable.





Q: Are there particular aspects of the Employment Rights Bill that brokers and their clients should be especially aware of?

The 'day one' rights are a key shift. But there are other developments – like the ban on zero-hours contracts and ending “fire and rehire” – that will require employers to rethink their practices. We’ll also be watching the Renters’ Rights Bill, which could impact our landlord products.

Q: What’s next for Arag on the technology front? We’re rolling out a new claims portal to simplify the process for clients and brokers. Behind the scenes, we’re investing heavily in data platforms – think Power BI and data lakes – and working closely with our European counterparts. Our goal is to be a 'smart insurer': faster, more accurate, and ultimately more cost-effective.

Q: How is the integration of Arag’s products onto a single Acturis platform progressing?

We’re well on the way. Both channels are Arag-branded, and we’ve prioritised a smooth experience for brokers throughout. Full integration is coming soon, and it’ll bring broader online trading and more competitive pricing.

Q: What’s your key message for brokers at Biba 2025?

That Arag has entered a new era. We now offer more opportunity to brokers, thanks to our size, insurance licence, and in-house law firm. But our foundations – innovation, flexibility, and service – remain unchanged.