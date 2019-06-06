The Blog Spot: Cobra - how the once Towergate target ended up at PIB

Once upon a time you could not keep Cobra out of the news. Insurance Age content director Jonathan Swift reflects on how the business regrouped almost by stealth to become the latest important part of the PIB growth story.

I was taken by the news of Cobra’s acquisition by PIB for two reasons.

One, I’d almost forgotten that Cobra existed.

And secondly that actually it was a decent sized business that offers its new home a number of complementary features. Indeed it brings PIB ever closer to that mythical £1bn controlled premium number with its £350m contribution.

Cobra was launched amid the network [or alliances as some preferred to be known] craze of the early noughties as the dawn of statuary regulation became a reality for many smaller brokers.

Within three years it had quickly gained 100 members, and had premium in excess of £250m at a rate that exceeded expectations.

Beast

By then the beast was bigger than a network, in that the Cobra Holding banner also included Cobra Insurance Management, Cobra Underwriting Agencies and a retail broking business having brought together BKG Insurance Brokers, BKG Corporate Risks and Truman Lincoln.

At the time Cobra chairman Steve Burrows admitted that the business might resemble a smaller version of the ‘consolidator du jour’ but stressed “we have no ambitions to be another Towergate”.

Interestingly Cobra then followed Broker Network [later owned by Towergate] and Jelf [which owned its own network in Purple Partnership] onto the Alternative Investment Market.

However, more turbulent times were around the corner, and as with many similar multi-facted intermediary businesses that came into prominence in noughties, it had its growing pains and excuse the snake pun, needed to shed some skin.

Pains which saw it sell its insurance broking operations in Caterham and Alton to ASG Risk Management, a subsidiary of Aston Scott Group, for £8.2m in 2011.

Towergate

Despite not wanting to be “another Towergate” the business was also courted by the consolidator, before ultimately delisting and coming back into the ownership of Burrows, in the form of a new holding company Alto for £7.3m, in 2012.

In recent years the business has gone back on the acquisition front buying the likes of BGK, Philip Paul and Associates and Robert Edward Southern and according to the most recent Insurance Age Top 100 Independent Brokers it was ranked in the £30m - £39.99m bracket.

Cobra might not have been in the news as much recently as when it was listed, but it has obviously got on with its business and collected admiring glances, hence the PIB approach.

In its short lifetime Cobra has done quite a bit in terms of diversification and expansion; especially when you throw in an AIM listing, integration issues, divestments, hanging out the ‘for sale’ sign and then regrouping for growth.

For Cobra’s next chapter its components such as its Lloyd’s brokerage, retail operation and MGA should pretty seamlessly be absorbed into PIB, given its new parent already has a presence in each of these fields. Whilst the network will come as a welcome addition to the consolidator’s armoury.

I would also expect Cobra to raise it head a bit more now and show off its hood, rather than slither quietly in the grass. Especially given the scales [sic] and attention its new home commands in the present broker market narrative.

Jonathan Swift is content director of Insurance Age