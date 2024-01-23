Malcolm Harvey retires from Qlaims
Managing general agent Qlaims has announced founder Malcom Harvey has retired.
He remained executive director after he handed over control to CEO Liz Latter in 2021 and continued to support her and the team as the business has grown. She joined the firm in 2020 as chief commercial officer.
Harvey, pictured, founded the company in 2017, launching the MGA Qlaims Insurance in 2020 with the aim of delivering a claims preparation and negotiation services to customers, with capacity provided by HSB Engineering Insurance.
Its personal lines and commercial lines offerings are now
More on People
People Moves: 15 – 19 January 2024
Keep up to date with the latest insurance personnel moves.
Biba welcomes Indeed as associate
Indeed has become an associate of the British Insurance Brokers’ Association in the same month that the trade body launched a programme with the Careers & Enterprise Company.
Broking Success: Independence is number one selling tool
David MacKay, managing director of MacKay Corporate Insurance Brokers, sees the sky as the limit for independent brokers.
Chaucer takes Milner from Aspen as CEO
Chaucer has swooped for Richard Milner as its group CEO moving from Aspen UK, which has, in turn, appointed Sarah Stanford as interim CEO.
Aurora pushes on broker relationships with new hire ahead of product launch
Aurora has appointed Tom Willmore to a newly-created broker-facing role as it committed to launching a commercial combined offering this spring, amid a drive to be a one-stop shop for brokers.
Tony Buss to lead merged Arag and Das UK business as deal completes
Arag Group has announced that its UK boss, Tony Buss, pictured, will lead the new enlarged legal expenses business, having completed the acquisition of Das UK from German insurance group ERG Versicherung AG.
Matthew Hill named CEO at the CII
The Chartered Insurance Institute has appointed Matthew Hill as group CEO joining in early April.
Simply Business the template as Liz Bilney launches new broker Fuzzy Insurance
Liz Bilney, the former head of Somerset Bridge, has parked the plans for Lumun and rolled out commercial broker Fuzzy Insurance with a target of £4m gross written premium in the first year growing to 50 staff in year three.
