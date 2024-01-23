Malcolm Harvey retires from Qlaims

Managing general agent Qlaims has announced founder Malcom Harvey has retired.

He remained executive director after he handed over control to CEO Liz Latter in 2021 and continued to support her and the team as the business has grown. She joined the firm in 2020 as chief commercial officer.

Harvey, pictured, founded the company in 2017, launching the MGA Qlaims Insurance in 2020 with the aim of delivering a claims preparation and negotiation services to customers, with capacity provided by HSB Engineering Insurance.

Its personal lines and commercial lines offerings are now