Interactive insurance broker UK M&A Map 2024

In 2023, Insurance Age reported on 114 UK broker deals with Brown & Brown Europe leading the way with 21.

Five brokers sealed eight deals – AssuredPartners, Broker Investment Group, Clear Group, JMG and Jensten – as consolidation continued to be a feature of the intermediary landscape.

If you want a reminder of all the 2023 UK deals, click here.

Throughout 2024, Insurance Age will be updating the latest edition of the interactive map to give readers an easy one-stop source to keep track of the deals as they happen.

