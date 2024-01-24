NFP boosts London presence with Advanced Insurance Consultants buy

US-headquartered broking firm NFP has purchased London-based Advanced Insurance Consultants to develop its client base in the London and the wider South East areas.

The deal closed on 15 December and the entire AIC team will join NFP.

AIC is mainly a commercial insurance broker but also provides personal lines insurance. Its areas of expertise include agriculture, marine, leisure, vehicle, and construction industries.

Next chapter

Matt Pawley, regional managing director for NFP in Europe, said: “This acquisition will bolster the client base of both organisations and increase our ability to deliver integrated and specialised solutions. AIC will be a great