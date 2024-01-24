Insurance Age

NFP boosts London presence with Advanced Insurance Consultants buy

    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

US-headquartered broking firm NFP has purchased London-based Advanced Insurance Consultants to develop its client base in the London and the wider South East areas.

The deal closed on 15 December and the entire AIC team will join NFP. 

AIC is mainly a commercial insurance broker but also provides personal lines insurance. Its areas of expertise include agriculture, marine, leisure, vehicle, and construction industries. 

Next chapter

Matt Pawley, regional managing director for NFP in Europe, said: “This acquisition will bolster the client base of both organisations and increase our ability to deliver integrated and specialised solutions. AIC will be a great

More on Insight

Travelers steps back from Biba partner status

Travelers did not renew its partnership status with the British Insurance Brokers’ Association on 31 December 2023, but will be exhibiting at the trade body’s conference in Manchester this May.

OneAdvent launches MGA Criterion

Specialist managing general agent and broker services platform OneAdvent has launched Criterion, an MGA that underwrites niche classes of business.

