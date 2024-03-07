TBIG makes fourth major investment of the year

The Broker Investment Group has increased its stake in Callaway & Sons Insurance Consultants, located in Chelmsford, Essex to 100%.

Callaway Insurance is a £6.2m gross written premium commercial broker. It is over 50 years old and is run by directors Jaimes (Jim) Callaway and Paul Harrison.

TBIG has supported the broker with its enhanced partner relationships and products over the last nine years.

Callaway and Harrison will stay with the business in their current roles, continuing to direct operations and maintain the businesses reputation.

The business will remain in the same premises in Chelmsford alongside ten team members