Matthew Hill named CEO at the CII
The Chartered Insurance Institute has appointed Matthew Hill as group CEO joining in early April.
In October the CII confirmed that Alan Vallance would be leaving the position for the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales meaning it would be looking for its third CEO in less than two years.
In December the CII revealed that chief customer officer Gill White was taking over as acting CEO due to Vallance leaving ahead of schedule.
I have been very impressed by the CII’s very clear intent to provide first rate sector leadership on behalf of its committed and passionate
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insight
Daulby Read owner Deva pushes into West Midlands with Gomm merger
North West based Deva Risk Group has expanded its reach into the West Midlands by merging with Gomm Insurance Brokers.
AssuredPartners’ Borland buys Gibson Hawick
Borland Insurance has bought fellow Scottish broker Gibson Hawick.
Adler Fairways makes string of purchases
Adler Fairways has completed two purchases this month through the acquisitions of ACM Broking and Primassure, taking the total in the past 12 months up to five.
Romero boosted turnover and growth by more than 20% in run up to sale
Romero Insurance Brokers achieved a 31% rise in post-tax profits to £5.04m ahead of being snapped up by AssuredPartners.
Howden expands presence in Wales
Howden has opened a new office in Swansea, as part of its commitment to strengthen its position in the South and West Wales region.
Simply Business the template as Liz Bilney launches new broker Fuzzy Insurance
Liz Bilney, the former head of Somerset Bridge, has parked the plans for Lumun and rolled out commercial broker Fuzzy Insurance with a target of £4m gross written premium in the first year growing to 50 staff in year three.
Politics and future of trading lead Liiba’s 2024 agenda
Politics, artificial intelligence and the campaign to get underwriters and brokers back into the Lloyd’s underwriting room lead the London & International Insurance Brokers Association’s 2024 agenda.
People Moves: 8 – 12 January 2024
Stay in the loop with the latest insurance personnel moves.