Matthew Hill named CEO at the CII

The Chartered Insurance Institute has appointed Matthew Hill as group CEO joining in early April.

In October the CII confirmed that Alan Vallance would be leaving the position for the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales meaning it would be looking for its third CEO in less than two years.

In December the CII revealed that chief customer officer Gill White was taking over as acting CEO due to Vallance leaving ahead of schedule.

I have been very impressed by the CII’s very clear intent to provide first rate sector leadership on behalf of its committed and passionate