Adler Fairways makes string of purchases

Adler Fairways has completed two purchases this month through the acquisitions of ACM Broking and Primassure, taking the total in the past 12 months up to five.

These two most recent purchases add a further £8m of gross written premium to the business.

Anthony Adler, CEO of Adler Fairways, said: “ACM Broking and Primassure bring with them extensive knowledge and experience, not solely within the general insurance market, but a range of specialisms too, allowing us to strengthen and enhance the range of services and advice we provide to clients.

“I am thrilled both businesses have joined Adler Fairways, their ethos and approach align with our own, and I