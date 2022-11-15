Insurers going back to basics on schemes - BLW's Brett Sainty

Following claims that schemes commission and volumes have dropped over the past 12 months, BLW Insurance Brokers’ CEO, Brett Sainty, told Insurance Age that insurers have gone back to basics when it comes to delegated authority partnerships.

Earlier this month, SchemeServe released a report which revealed that there had been a considerable drop across the board on scheme numbers with the biggest falls being in cyber.

Cyber had been one of the best performing schemes since the start of the pandemic, but in the last six months cyber volumes fell 24% and total commission income fell 28%. The second highest earning scheme for brokers back in March 2022 was combined liability, jbut ust six months later volumes have fallen by 24% and