Intact secures billions in funding as RSA sale talks forge ahead
Intact Financial Corporation, the Canadian provider in sale talks with RSA, has secured funding ahead of the potential transaction.
It was revealed last week that Intact and Danish insurer Tryg had approached RSA about a possible offer.
If the deal goes ahead, Intact will buy RSA’s Canadian and UK & International operations, while Tryg will retain its Sweden and Norway business. The two providers would also co-own RSA’s Denmark operations.
Agreements
Yesterday (12 November) Intact said it has
