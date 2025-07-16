Blog: Shifting the lens on AI transformation

In all the talk of AI transformation, there’s a tendency to focus on the incremental gains: its role in enhancing the customer experience, business intelligence, fraud detection, predictive modelling and pricing, driving competitive advantage. But is this approach really the best way of achieving broking transformation, asks Nigel Phillips, CEO of CDL.

Phillips points to a deeper opportunity being revealed through the latest AI advances – that of reimagining the whole process of providing insurance from the customer lens. Taking this a step further, he explains the building blocks that will make this vision a reality.

The advent of AI means that every interaction to buy consumer goods and financial products will fundamentally change.

Insurance has seen several transformations in recent decades, from face-to-face advice in high street branches to