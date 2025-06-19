Folgate ramps up e-trade limit for landlords products

Folgate Underwriting has extended its landlords Acturis and extranet e-trade products to plug the e-trade gap with sums insured up to £20m.

The product via Acturis can cater for landlords with up to 100 properties, without the need to re-key or complete a market exercise.

Rates were reviewed for larger risks such as purpose-built blocks of flats, to ensure the managing general agent is competitive in the Acturis e-trade arena, it claimed.

Earlier this month, Folgate increased its total sum insured per location to £70m for real estate and property risks. The MGA noted that since then, its appetite for e-trade landlords’ products via