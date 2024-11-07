Loss adjusters call on brokers to educate HNW clients on valuations

A panel of loss adjusters at Insurance Age’s High Net Worth Forum today noted brokers should educate clients about the frequency of valuations and be handholders during tough conversations.

Grace Best-Devereux, executive major and complex loss adjuster for fine art, jewellery and specie at Sedgwick, explained that underinsurance remains a significant issue in the high-net-worth (HNW) market. And one that often becomes apparent when a policyholder has a house break-in.

“Hopefully, we are going to see more engagement from brokers with insureds on the education side of things in terms of making sure [they are] covered at this point in time – and going forward,” she said.

Particularly in