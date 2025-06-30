Cowens looks for growth in challenging market

Mark Wilson, managing director of Cowens, has targeted 15% growth in the next year but highlighted the soft market and wider economy challenges, with acquisitions not ruled out.

Wilson, pictured, previously targeted at least 10% growth in 2024. Cowens achieved a record year for the business with 15% across the group.

He said: “Between March 2020 and March 2025 the business has grown 93% organically. There’s no acquisitions, that’s all just through new clients and just basically driving the business harder.”

However, Wilson suggested this year is going to be more of a challenge due to market conditions and the economy in general.

Hopefully we will achieve similar numbers