Blog: Do real estate claims need a rethink?

As capacity comes back into the previously hard real estate market, Victoria Jewell, head of real estate at McLarens argues insurers, brokers and adjusters have an opportunity to work together to reintroduce some structure and reflect on lessons learned when it comes to claims.

The European real estate insurance market, primarily placed in London, is worth billions.

It covers everything from residential blocks and commercial offices to warehouses and logistics hubs. These policies protect some of the world’s most valuable assets, but in recent years, market dynamics have shifted. In doing so, they’ve introduced growing pains, particularly when it comes to claims.

The shift is primarily due to the hard market cycle of the past few years, which has seen a squeeze on