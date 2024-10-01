Prosura strikes second deal in Yorkshire, adding Donald Schofield

Prosura has bought commercial broker Donald Schofield, based in Pontefract – its second purchase since starting to trade at the start of 2023.

Wakefield-based Prosura snapped up First Stop Insurance Brokers in Sheffield in October 2023.

Prosura CEO Jon Newall told Insurance Age earlier this year the firm had hit £3m of gross written premium since it was set up.

According to the business, with the latest deal it is on track to reach £6m GWP by the end of 2024.

The Donald Schofield (Pontefract) brand is being kept, with all the clients and assets being integrated into the Prosura Group, the buyer confirmed.

Service

Newall said: “We are proud