Prosura strikes second deal in Yorkshire, adding Donald Schofield

Deal
Prosura has bought commercial broker Donald Schofield, based in Pontefract – its second purchase since starting to trade at the start of 2023.

Wakefield-based Prosura snapped up First Stop Insurance Brokers in Sheffield in October 2023.

Prosura CEO Jon Newall told Insurance Age earlier this year the firm had hit £3m of gross written premium since it was set up.

According to the business, with the latest deal it is on track to reach £6m GWP by the end of 2024.

The Donald Schofield (Pontefract) brand is being kept, with all the clients and assets being integrated into the Prosura Group, the buyer confirmed.

Service

Newall said: “We are proud

RSA launches mid-market D&O product

RSA Insurance has launched Directors’ and Officers’ Protection, aimed at UK domiciled or headquartered companies, large domestic and multinational businesses, private firms with a turnover of over £250m and publicly traded entities.

Q&A: Aviva’s Jason Storah

One year into the role, Jason Storah, UK and Ireland general insurance CEO at Aviva, tells Insurance Age about the goals he is happy to be challenged on in another 12 months’ time, what the Probitas deal means for regional brokers and reflects on recent personnel shifts.

