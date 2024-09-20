Blog: Are insurance add-ons still relevant in 2024?

Julian Tomlinson, chairman of Alps, argues some insurance add-ons are more vital for policyholders today than they’ve ever been.

The regulator has turned its scrutiny on add-on insurance products in recent years, starting with the PPI scandal in 2007, then home emergency and mobile phone insurance, and recently the pause in motor GAP sales.

There are many in the industry who strongly debate the validity of these investigations, including the brokers that sell them.

The hard market has seen many core coverages stripped back; customers get far less coverage for their money. Does this make add-ons more relevant in the current