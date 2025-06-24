Alps adds Financial & Legal to GAP panel

Managing general agent Alps has added Financial & Legal to its panel for Guaranteed Asset Protection insurance.

The MGA, a specialist in add-on insurance products, legal expenses, and claims solutions for intermediaries, also teamed up with Fortegra Europe Insurance on GAP sales last September.

Alps noted that Financial & Legal is one of a select group of insurers authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority to underwrite GAP insurance.

Alps was among the first MGAs to resume GAP sales post-FCA review, and we continue to put education, compliance, and customer value at the heart of our offering.

