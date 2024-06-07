Insurance Age

Aviva warns on increase in summer floods

flooding
More floods are happening outside of traditional ‘flood season’, with more than a third (35%) of home insurance flood claims occurring between June and August, according to new analysis from Aviva.

The insurer combed through its home and commercial property flood claims data from 2013-2024 finding that with the exception of December – which accounts for 17% of claims – most floods occur during July and August. 

Both months accounted for 12% of total flood claims, with June (9%) also proving a peak month for home insurance claims (see table below).

Trend

The data also revealed a trend towards an increased likelihood of floods occurring outside of the traditional October to March ‘flood season

