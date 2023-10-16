Double digit profit rise at Kelliher in 2022 as turnover ticks up

Kelliher Insurance Group boosted post-tax profit by 11.5% in 2022 to £868,137.

According to a filing at Companies House, Ebitda was stable year-on-year at £1.6m.

The profits came as turnover rose organically by 3.6% to £17.89m.

The Top 75 UK broker covers commercial and personal lines with specialisms including construction, property investors, sport and leisure. The group also includes an underwriting and wholesale division.

The breakdown of the results showed turnover up 2.2% at Kerry London to £11.4m. However, pre-tax profit slipped compared with the previous year