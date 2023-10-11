Insurance Age

Peach PI targets doubling with brokers through wider schemes growth

Russell White, CEO of Peach Pi
Peach PI is aiming to double the number of niche schemes and brokers it deals with, CEO Russell White confirmed to Insurance Age.

The trading style of NPA Insurance – owned by the National Pharmacy Association – was launched in 2020 just before the pandemic hit.

According to White, pictured, it has already grown by almost 100% since October that year, when it fully got going.

“Brokers are really starting to get the proposition and responding to what we bring to market,” White said.

Trades

The plan is to double to around £28m of gross written premium by the end of next year.

