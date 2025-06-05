Mike Petchey promoted to Markel head of schemes

Markel has appointed Mike Petchey head of schemes to lead its broker-led specialist proposition.

According to the insurer, he will focus on enhancing its approach to schemes through “collaborative and sector-specific propositions”, aiming to deliver value to brokers and their clients.

In the newly create role, Petchey, pictured, will report to Jo Sykes, broker director UK at Markel.

I’m proud to lead such a talented and experienced team at a time when schemes are increasingly an important part of our profitable growth strategy at Markel.

With over two decades of industry experience, the