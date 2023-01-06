Insurance Age

Jensten posts £21.5m loss as it reveals £35.1m Tasker price

Jensten has revealed that the deal for Tasker Insurance Group cost £35.1m with the majority of the bill – £33.6m – paid in cash.

Jensten’s purchase was first revealed in June 2021 with the buy completing on 15 September.

Less than a fortnight later Tasker completed the purchase of Altrincham-based broker Insure Risk for £1.07m.

The £36.2m total followed on from Jensten spending £36m on four acquisitions the year before.

The latest cost, detailed in a filing at Companies House from Jensten Holdings, came as the group reported a £21.5m post-tax loss for the year ended 31 March 2022, an increase on the £13.6m deficit in

