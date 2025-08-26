AI-native broker Meshed’s mission is to eradicate the “blight” of underinsurance

Mark Costello, CEO of artificial intelligence insurance broker Meshed, looks to tackle underinsurance by integrating AI with customers’ back offices, and to improve the sector’s reputation through speed, transparency and a flat 10% commission rate.

While the broker can reduce premiums “quite considerably”, Costello commented, the “most important thing that we do – and what the mission statement of the businesses really is – is to deal with underinsurance.”

Costello, pictured third right, continued: “We use our technology to integrate with the customer’s own back office, which allows us to track their business in real time – and react in real time, too.

RelatedAI insurance broker launches backed by Aviva

Meshed, an artificial intelligence