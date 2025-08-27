Meet the MGA: Moonrock Insurance

Moonrock’s COO Rachel Oliver offers her insights into the specialist drone managing general agent and how it is helping brokers service the growing low altitude economy.

What attracted you to Moonrock after working with major corporate insurers like Brit, Amlin and Chubb?

The key difference is agility and empowerment. At Moonrock, purely because it’s a smaller organisation with a start-up culture, I have greater influence and can respond quickly to business needs.

The ability to make decisions and create change is much more dynamic and impactful here. We can work rapidly and adapt to emerging challenges, which is incredibly exciting.

I had a great time at Brit