Clear strikes deal for Surrey-based CR Toogood & Co

Clear Group has bought £14.5m gross written premium commercial broker CR Toogood & Co. The East Horsley-headquartered broker, a third generation family business, is led by managing director Peter Toogood. The team of 19 people provide employee benefits, life insurance and mortgage broking alongside its commercial insurance offering. We’ve known the Toogood team for over 15 years and share a common ethos, one that prioritises looking after both clients and employees. We are excited to support the next phase of growth under Peter Toogood’s leadership. As part of this transaction, the

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content. To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk. You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more. You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy. If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk